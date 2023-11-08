Worksop man outran cop in high-speed chase before crashing a week later pursued by same officer

A Worksop driver who outran a police officer in one high speed car chase was caught a week later by the same officer after crashing in a second pursuit.

Alistair Hopkinson was spotted driving a VW Caddy van on Newcastle Avenue, in Worksop, by a police officer in an unmarked car on February 1, said prosecutor Leanne Summers.

He was followed on to the A57 and the officer had to accelerate up to 95mph to keep up in a 60mph zone.

Hopkinson pulled over, but when he was asked to turn off his engine and surrender his keys, he told the officer to “f*** off” and sped off.

Eight days later he was spotted by the same officer on on a single track country road in the Worksop area.

When he saw the officer he jumped into his van and drove at him, forcing him to take evasive action.

The 28-year-old drove onto the verge and collided with a second police car before accelerating away with smoke issuing from his vehicle.

A second high-speed chase ensued along narrow country lanes until Hopkinson lost control and crashed on Manor Road.

The officer detained him after aiming a taser at him. A small amount of cannabis was found on him.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he only had one week of an 18-month disqualification left to run when he committed the second set of offences.

Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Hopkinson was a successful self-employed tiler for eight years who was building his own bungalow, but started using cannabis after watching his dad suffer from multiple sclerosis.

He was banned for drug driving in August 2021 which left him unable to work and progress on his bungalow stopped. His life “went on hold” and he began taking medication for severe depression.

Hopkinson “jumped the gun” on his driving ban and panicked because he was “desperate” to get away.

Hopkinson, of Spring Walk, Worksop, admitted two counts of dangerous driving, without insurance and while disqualified, failing to stop and possession of cannabis, on February 11.