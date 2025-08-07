Worksop man left bruises and emotional scars when he hit his mum and her partner

A Worksop man who punched his mum and her long-term partner left the couple with a black eye, bruises, and "devastating" emotional scars, a court has heard.

Callum Perkins was agitated when he turned up at his mother's address on Nene Walk and a verbal argument escalated into violence on January 20, said Alison McIlroy, prosecuting.

He punched his mum's partner in the face, breaking his £90 glasses and leaving him with a black eye, before hitting his mum so hard she lost her balance and banged her shoulder.

In a statement, his mother said the mental impact had been devastating, and "the thought of returning to Worksop fills me with dread."

"What kind of mother turns her back on her child?" she asked. "What kind of son raises his hand against his mother?

"No parent should experience what I have experienced."

Her mother's boyfriend, who had helped raise Perkins since 2009, said the "physical pain is nothing compared to the mental and psychological toll" of the incident.

Frank Sheeran, mitigating, said Perkins, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

He said Perkins, who had gone round to collect a tool box, mistakenly believed his mum had struck his girlfriend and "jumped in to defend her."

"He regrets it to this day," he said. "He has to accept what he has done. It was a short lived assault with single blows."

Perkins, aged 25, now of School Road, Langold, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £415 with £90 compensation, a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.