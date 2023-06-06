News you can trust since 1895
Worksop man led cops on dangerous chase while over the drug-drive limit

A Worksop driver had been smoking cannabis when he led police on a dangerous chase along the road where he lives after ignoring their blue lights, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read

Police officers were passed "at speed" by Thomas Sutton's Vauxhall Corsa and they turned around and followed him at 3.15pm on December 4.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said Sutton, aged 20, overtook a car and ran a red traffic light at the junction of High Hoe Road and Retford Road, before turning off.

He stopped on Hardwick Road East where officers detained him. Blood tests revealed he had 2.3 microgrammes of cannabis when the permitted limit is 2 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
When he was interviewed, Sutton said he was aware the officers were behind him but didn't see their blue lights, and that "nerves" made him flee.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: "I have dealt with police chases at the crown court. This was very short and is not the worst offence of its kind."

He said that Sutton was waiting for an operation after badly fracturing his leg in a skateboarding accident.

He is in a wheelchair for three months and unable to work at his agency job or complete unpaid work, Mr Pridham added.

Sutton, of Hardwick Road East, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He was banned from driving for 15 months and must take an extended driving test before he gets behind the wheel again.

He received an electronically-monitored four-month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

