Worksop man kicked unconscious victim in head after town centre knife fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A boozed-up Worksop man who knocked a man unconscious and delivered “four hard kicks to his back and head” after a town centre knife fight has been jailed.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bare-chested Michael Lister was "plainly very drunk and raging at something" in “quite an embarrassing display for about 20 minutes" on Bridge Street, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

He headbutted a telephone box before throwing the first punch at his victim outside the Queen’s Head pub at 9.30pm on July 26, said prosecutor Lucy Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He threw the man into a parked car, denting the front wheel arch. His victim obtained a carving knife, which he used to swing and swipe at Lister.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Lister’s then-girlfriend bravely got between the two and disarmed the knife man, but the fight continued.

Lister shoved his victim to the ground and continued to punch and kick him in the head before walking away.

A third man attacked him and knocked him to the ground as police arrived and all three were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lister has no previous convictions but will admit separate charges of drunk and disorderly behaviour and possession of cannabis in the magistrates’ court next month.

William Bennett, mitigating, conceded “the level of violence used against his co-accused while he was on the floor was severe.”

He said Lister had “hit rock bottom” and was living in a hostel after splitting with his partner of 12 years, losing his job and becoming homeless.

"He began drinking and smoking cannabis," he said. "He is in the Slough of Despond. He thinks he can blot things out. On this occasion he gets himself into a state. He attacked a phone box and has the sad distinction of losing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant has since stopped drinking and started training at a gym, Mr Bennett said, but he is terrified of going to prison.

Lister, aged 27, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted affray, criminal damage and actual bodily harm. His co-defendant will be sentenced on November 8.

Sentencing him to 12 months on Thursday, Judge Steven Coupland told him: “When (your co-defendant) turned up with a big knife that should have been a wake-up call. You should have walked off, but instead you rounded on him.”

The judge recognised the bravery of Lister’s then-girlfriend with a £200 High Sheriff’s award.