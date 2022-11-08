Worksop man kicked down noisy neighbour's door and pinned him by throat

John King stormed upstairs in the shared house on Canal Road, just before 10pm, on October 15, and shouted: "You just need to keep your f******* noise down," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Another tenant told him: "You don't do that. You knock on peoples' doors and tell them." And King left immediately.

The court heard his victim had been living there for about six weeks and had ‘several run-ins’ with King about noise complaints.

He appeared before Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Police were called and King showed them a black knuckle duster and a pair of nunchucks he kept in his room.

His victim said he was left feeling 'very intimidated' and 'very scared' that something similar will happen again.

King, who represented himself, said he had to be up at 3am every day for work and told his victim he would be 'forever in his debt' if he kept the noise down.

But the building was 'not ideal for people living together cheek by jowl,' he had to complain about the noise several times a night, and was going to work on less than two hours' sleep.

Advertisement

"By 10pm I had reached my absolute limit and I snapped," he told the court.

King, aged 43, admitted criminal damage, assault, and possession of the offensive weapons, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

But he denied arming himself with the knuckle duster when he first went upstairs and said he only picked them up when he started receiving abuse from the other two tenants.

"It looked like it was going to be a two or more on-one situation," he said when the second tenant got involved.

Advertisement

"I can't afford to move. When I can, after Christmas, I will move somewhere quiet," he said.

"I was overtired. I was wrong. I know that. There is no ill-will."