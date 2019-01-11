Worksop man jailed for stealing JCB

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for 38-weeks after admitting stealing a JCB.

Scott Wright, of Queen Street, Worksop, took the vehicle from Worksop Household Waste Recycling Centre in Shireoaks Road on Sunday, January 6.

Nottinghamshire Police pursued the vehicle after receiving reports of it being driven in a suspicious manner on the A57 at Worksop just after 6.30pm on Sunday and he was arrested with the assistance of South Yorkshire Police near the junction with Todwick, South Yorkshire.

Wright appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he admitted theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of amphetamine and cannabis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.