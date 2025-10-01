A Worksop man who was jailed for stalking his ex-partner rang her up on New Year’s Day to say, “I will kill you,” a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Baines flouted a restraining order from 2023 which bans him from contacting the woman or going within 100 metres of her indefinitely, said Jill McIlroy, prosecuting.

He was jailed for breaching the order, originally imposed for stalking her, and, on his release, was prohibited from going to Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But shortly after his licence conditions ended in December last year, Baines turned up in the Vine pub while his ex-partner was there on two occasions.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He walked past her table several times and when she moved to avoid him, Baines followed and began walking past her again.

She was in “absolute shock” when she received his call and now undergoes counselling after a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, said Ms McIlroy.

"She is now too nervous to visit family and friends in Worksop for fear of seeing him,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Brothwell, mitigating, said Baines couldn’t remember the phone call or the threat, but accepts he must have done so.

She said he drank regularly at the Vine and thought he would be OK to go there and had to walk past her to leave.

Baines, 46, of Coverdale, admitted three counts of harassment, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a six-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days.

"This has been a nightmare for this lady and you have made things worse for her each time," the presiding magistrate told him.