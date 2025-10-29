Worksop man jailed for hammer attack on former neighbour

A man who attacked his neighbour with a claw hammer has been jailed.

David Ackerley produced the weapon from a carrier bag and struck the victim to the head following a neighbourhood dispute at a time when Ackerley was living in Hucknall.

The victim, aged in his late 70s, needed hospital treatment following the attack on August 8, 2023.

Ackerley, now of John Street, Worksop, was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm without intent and threats with an offensive weapon in a public place following a trial in August.

David Ackerley was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At Nottingham Crown Court on October 27, the 76-year-old was jailed for a total of two years and five months.

Police were called to the address in Hucknall around 5.30pm where they found the victim sat on his driveway surrounded by other neighbours.

He had a cut which required stitches and severe bruising above one eye and also suffered further injuries from the fall.

Officers arrested Ackerley a short time later and recovered the hammer from his home.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe these two men were involved in a neighbourhood dispute.

“The disagreement got out of hand when Ackerley armed himself with a hammer and struck the victim to the head with the weapon.

“We are grateful to other neighbours for assisting the victim following the attack and I hope they welcome our investigation and the outcome in court.

“Officers were able to piece together what happened by analysis of CCTV footage, although Ackerley continued to deny what he had done and took the case to trial.”