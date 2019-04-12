Worksop man jailed and banned from visiting town centre

A Worksop man has been jailed and banned from entering parts of the town centre after a series of anti-social behaviour instances and thefts from shops.

Jordan Shaw, 22, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court yesterday, April 11, charged with a theft which occurred on Wednesday, April 10.

Jordan Shaw.

He was handed an 8 week prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) lasting for a period of 2 years.

As part of the order, Shaw is prohibited from entering any retail premise in Worksop Town Centre and is not to enter Bridge Street, Bridge Place and the Victoria Retail Park.

This is following a period of anti-social behaviour and various criminal offences committed by Shaw.

The order aims to prevent Shaw from targeting the areas most affected by his behaviour and protect the communities and businesses within the specified areas.

If Shaw is seen in breach of any of the conditions of his CBO, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.