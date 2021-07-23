Worksop man jailed after stealing thousands from dying mother

Robin Morris, 66, abused his power of attorney over his mother’s financial affairs to help fund his son’s university costs.

Nottingham Crown Court was told he stole at least £5,000 over a four-year period while his mother – who was in her eighties – resided at a care home in Worksop. She died in 2019.

The offences came to light when Morris told his brother and sister there was no money left in their mother’s bank account to pay for her funeral.

Morris, of Kilton Kill, Worksop, was jailed for one year when he was sentenced on Tuesday (July 20). He pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by abuse of position.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Gina Farrell, of Nottinghamshire’s fraud team, said: “This was an appalling abuse of trust which Morris carried out over a number of years.

“He clearly acted in his own interests rather than those of his mother and it beggars belief that he could take advantage of her vulnerability in this way.

“Naturally this has been a very upsetting episode for his brother and sister. Their motivation for bringing this case was not about money but wanting Morris to face the consequences of the gross dishonesty and disrespect he has shown their mother.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions and that his sentence will deter others from committing similar crimes.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes fraud and financial abuse seriously and will take robust action against those who commit such offences.”]