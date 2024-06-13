Worksop man is a serial perpetrator of domestic violence after his fourth conviction
Wayne Scott's partner told her friend about the assault on Facebook messenger and her friend informed the police on May 28, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.
She told officers Scott, aged 42, had pushed her into the counter before hitting her twice on the jaw.
"There were no visible injuries and we have no evidence of any harm," Ms Pritchard added.
The court heard he has three previous convictions for domestic violence against two different partners, one in 2016 and two in 2022, which “significantly aggravated” the new offence.
His last conviction also featured slapping and spitting.
Scott's solicitor said his partner didn't make a statement and didn't want him prosecuted and he deserved credit for his guilty plea to an evidence-led case.
She said their relationship began in March 2023 and they were living together in a shared house, but things started to deteriorate early this year with arguments.
She said it was a short-lived incident and they were in bed when the police arrived. No restraining order is requested and the relationship has ended.
His current community order is going well and the unpaid work has been finished, she added.
Scott, of Lancastrian Way, admitted assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
He received a ten week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 31 day programme and 80 hours of unpaid work.