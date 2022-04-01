Worksop man in court charged over alleged string of robberies in supermarkets

It is alleged that staff at the Asda store, based at the Victoria Retail Park in Worksop, were threatened and alcohol was taken on three separate occasions.

Threats were also allegedly made towards a member of staff at the Co-op store in Plantation Hill, Worksop, with alcohol being taken.

Other alleged incidents include theft of meat from the Farmfoods store at Victoria Retail Park and thefts of alcohol from the Asda and Co-op stores.

William Roe, aged 34, of Potter Street, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on March 30 charged with four counts of robbery including Farmfoods store at Victoria Retail Park and thefts of alcohol from the Asda and Co-op stores.

The offences were allegedly committed between March 15 and 27, 2022.

William Roe, aged 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 30) charged with four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and two counts of theft.

He was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 27, 2022.

Hi bail conditions include not to enter any retail premises in Worksop.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “As well as causing immense distress to shop owners and their staff, these types of offences also have a financial impact on affected businesses.

“The officers involved in this investigation have done a cracking job which has resulted in a man being charged and placed before the courts in connection with these serious allegations.

“It’s a great example of the force’s relentless commitment to tackling and reducing crime in our communities, keeping people safe and seeking justice for victims.”