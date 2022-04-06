Worksop man hurled racist abuse after ‘meltdown’ when electrics blew out

Adam Nicholson came out of his flat and shouted, "I'm going to rape your kids," before walking down Sandy Lane, where he kicked vehicles and damaged a wing mirror.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy said police were worried about the 27-year-old's welfare because he was bleeding from several cuts on his arm, at 1.20am, on October 21, last year.

"He became aggressive and took up a fighting stance," before hurling racist insults at an officer, which he repeated when he was in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mansfield magistrates heard he has previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly, in August 2019, and sending a threatening message, in March this year, when he received a 12-month community order.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Nicholson suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and learning difficulties,

"His electricity had blown and that sent him into a panic," she said. "He reacted badly and put his arm through a window.

"He couldn't contact his mother. He had what she would categorise as a meltdown.

"She says he always panics at the sight of blood and he was unable to cope with that emotional distress. He was remorseful immediately afterwards. Probation says he is doing extraordinarily well."

NIcholson, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, admitted criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment, when he appeared in court, on Wednesday.

He received a 12 month community order with rehabilitation days and six-months alcohol treatment.