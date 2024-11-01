Worksop man hurled bottles at Asda guard’s head after being banned from store

A Worksop man who hurled beer bottles at the back of an Asda security guard’s head had been banned for calling the man a “fat b******,” a court has heard.

Stephen Meaton was told not to blow cigarette smoke into the store at Memorial Park on September 16, said Lynne Bickley, prosecuting.

Meaton was “intoxicated and extremely aggressive” when he threw the bottles which hit the guard on the head and back before smashing on the floor.

An off-duty paramedic advised the guard to take painkillers and he had to take a week off work with pain in his lower back.

Meaton later told police he fully admitted the assault and was sincerely sorry.

He said he and his partner had been in earlier that morning to complain because the guard had been "all over him" when he had done nothing wrong.

“On this occasion he was followed to the beer aisle where he threw the bottles,” the prosecutor said.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said Meaton accepted throwing the bottles on a reckless basis but hasn’t troubled the courts for nearly five years.

She said he is trying his absolute best to stop using cannabis so he can access help for significant mental health problems.

Meaton, aged 33, of Lincoln Street, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on October 10.

The case was adjourned until Thursday when he received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, with a £114 surcharge.