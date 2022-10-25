James Rae was polite when the officer advised him not to use his mobile while manoeuvring his car in Retford, on September 14, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy. But after seeing him twice again in the next 20 minutes Rae said: "I have had enough of you. Why are you harassing me? You're doing my head in."

He threatened to take legal action and, when the officer explained it was a coincidence, said: "I'm going to make your life a misery, like you're making mine."

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Three days later, while the officer was off-duty, a car drove past him and the window was rolled down. Rae, in the passenger seat, said: "I know where you live now. Get ready."

When he was interviewed on September 20, Rae denied making the threats and said he was sick of the constable coming to his roofing appointments and damaging his reputation. The officer had dealings with Rae in the past, including executing a warrant for his arrest, said Mr Conboy.

Rae, 27, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, admitted harassment without violence, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on September 21.

On Tuesday, his defence solicitor said Rae 'has no problem with a restraining order because he doesn't want to see the officer again'. "He would very much be looking for a restraining order going the other way," he said. "They have known each other for a long time."

He said Rae admits he is well known to the police and has a bad record, but ‘feels this officer has a grudge against him’ after he set up a successful roofing business.

The court heard he was quoting jobs in Retford with his business partner when the incidents happened. “He has grown up in the last few years and is doing very well,” his defence counsel said. “His last conviction was in 2020.”