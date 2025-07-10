Worksop man had cocaine in his system when he aquaplaned into a hedge

By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:41 BST
A Worksop man had cocaine in his system when he lost control of his car and drove into a hedgerow, a court has heard.

Thomas Heath's VW Golf aquaplaned on standing water as he approached a roundabout on Mansfield Road, Upper Morton, on February 26.

He was found in the driver's seat with neck pain and taken to hospital.

He tested zero for alcohol but positive for Benzoylecgonine, the metabolic breadkdown of cocaine.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Traces of amphetamine and cannabis in his system were below the legal limit.

Heath, who represented himself, said he was remorseful for his actions and thought the drugs would be out of his system.

He said a ban would affect his ability to work and have a massive impact as his mother relies on him for hospital visits.

Heath, 30, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, with £132 in costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.

