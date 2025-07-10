Worksop man had cocaine in his system when he aquaplaned into a hedge

A Worksop man had cocaine in his system when he lost control of his car and drove into a hedgerow, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Heath's VW Golf aquaplaned on standing water as he approached a roundabout on Mansfield Road, Upper Morton, on February 26.

He was found in the driver's seat with neck pain and taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tested zero for alcohol but positive for Benzoylecgonine, the metabolic breadkdown of cocaine.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Traces of amphetamine and cannabis in his system were below the legal limit.

Heath, who represented himself, said he was remorseful for his actions and thought the drugs would be out of his system.

He said a ban would affect his ability to work and have a massive impact as his mother relies on him for hospital visits.

Heath, 30, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, with £132 in costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.