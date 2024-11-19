Worksop man FOUR times over limit drove car into neighbours’ vehicles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop man who was FOUR times over the drink drive limit when he accidentally drove into his neighbours' cars while searching for his work boots has been ordered to tackle his boozing.

Matthew Walters crashed into several parked cars on Kent Close and his neighbours saw him sitting in the driver's seat of his Ford KA with the engine running, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

A test at the roadside revealed he had 140 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The formal test, carried out later, showed he had 128 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said. “It was a very short distance. He wasn't just driving down the road - his car was stationary. He turned the ignition on to get the lights on.

“While he was trying to find his work boots he managed to get the car to drive into neighbour’s car and pushed that car into another.”

He said Walters is “effectively a man of good character,” who uses alcohol as a crutch because he is “lonely and isolated with nothing to fill his time.”

The 43-year-old, of Osberton View, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"You will never, ever find the answer to your problems in a bottle, but you know that already," the presiding magistrate told him.

He received an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

He was disqualified for 30 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he completes it before August 20, 2026.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.