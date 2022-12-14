Worksop man found with cocaine in his sock must foot a £730 court bill

William Coltart revealed he had ten wraps on him when he was spoken to by police at Mansfield Police Station for a separate matter, on November 25, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He told officers he paid £210 for the class A drugs and said they were for his own personal use.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the highway maintenance worker is of previous good character.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He had been engaging with the drug recreationally, she said, but the court proceedings have made him review that.

Coltart, 28, of Chapel Drive, Rhodesia, admitted possession of cocaine when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

