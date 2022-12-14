Worksop man found with cocaine in his sock must foot a £730 court bill
A Worksop man who was found with cocaine in his sock has not only had the drugs confiscated but also landed with a £730 court bill.
William Coltart revealed he had ten wraps on him when he was spoken to by police at Mansfield Police Station for a separate matter, on November 25, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.
He told officers he paid £210 for the class A drugs and said they were for his own personal use.
Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said the highway maintenance worker is of previous good character.
He had been engaging with the drug recreationally, she said, but the court proceedings have made him review that.
Coltart, 28, of Chapel Drive, Rhodesia, admitted possession of cocaine when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
The drugs were forfeited and destroyed. The defendant was fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 surcharge and £85 court costs.