The body of Joseph Grudziak, aged 28, was found hanging from a tree in The Canch area of Worksop by an early-morning dog walker on March 23, 2022.

Police attended the area after receiving a call at 5.51am and concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

A hearing at Nottinghamshire coronor’s court, Nottinghamshire Council House, today heard that Mr Grudziak had spent the evening texting his ex-girlfriend discussing their relationship.

Joseph Grudziak was found hanged in The Canch in March last year.

However things soured and he sent a final text at 3.15am apologising for his previous behaviour and saying goodbye, but she did not pick up the message until later that morning after he had taken his own life.

Advertisement

DC Christopher Grundy, of Mansfield Station, said that two handwritten letters were found in his jacket addressed to his brother and his former girlfriend, alongside a bank card and mobile phone.

Assistant coroner for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Fiona Gingell heard evidence from a toxicology report that a small amount of alcohol was found in his system, below the legal drink-driving limit, and also quantities of cocaine.

Advertisement

His brother who lived with him at the time was the last person to see him alive and reported him fine and well that evening, with no concerns that he would end his life.

A post-mortem revealed he had no other injuries.

Advertisement