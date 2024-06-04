Worksop man fought with man on crutches after a screwdriver was pulled out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop man who threatened to smash his partner's face in before attacking someone on crutches he met at a bus stop has been handed a £300 court bill.

CCTV recorded Darren Fisher fighting with the man on Watson Road, at 7.15pm on May 13, after “an unpleasant conversation became heated”.

Fisher, aged 39, became agitated when his partner of 15 months made a comment as he returned home drunk on April 7.

He kicked the bedroom door off its hinges and damaged a wardrobe door before threatening her. After she locked him out he started kicking the back door while her children were present and she called the police.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

When he was interviewed he accepted causing the damage and said the relationship was over, but he denied making any threats.

The court heard he was last in trouble for a public order offence in 2021 .

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Fisher had met the man from the bus stop a couple of weeks earlier and there was a verbal exchange about some comments that were made.

The other man pulled a screwdriver out and Fisher thought he was being threatened but no injuries were sustained in the “short-lived incident”.

“He was going through a bad patch and drinking too much at the time,” Ms Clarson said.

“He has stopped drinking and has regular contact with his mental health nurse. He hopes to start afresh now he has secure accommodation.”

Fisher, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted threatening behaviour and criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.