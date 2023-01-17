Worksop man fined £1,400 after pool table, freezer and mattresses fly-tipped in Manton

A significant amount of household waste including a pool table, sofas, mattresses, a freezer and general rubbish was dumped in a lane at the back of Rufford Street, Manton, on April 4 last year.

Following information provided by a concerned resident, two men were seen by environmental health officers dumping the waste that had been removed from the property of Rodney Talbot, aged 52, who was in the process of moving home.

When approached by council officers, Talbot stated he was going to arrange for the waste to be removed. However, it was explained to Mr Talbot that an offence had already been committed. The waste was never collected and had to be cleared by Bassetlaw District Council.

At Mansfield Magistrates Court on December 15, 2022, Talbot pleaded guilty to two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for failing to take measures that would have prevented his waste from being fly-tipped by someone else.

Talbot, now of Hardwick Road West, was ordered by the court to pay clean-up costs of £227.40 to Bassetlaw District Council, a fine of £553, a victim surcharge of £55, and a contribution to prosecution costs of £600, totalling £1,435.40.

Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhood services, said: “Every resident has a duty of care to ensure that their waste is disposed of correctly and legally.

“Mr Talbot failed in this duty of care and the evidence that was gathered by environmental health officers was able to lead to a successful prosecution, and a recovery of costs.

“The council has showed in recent months that when we have compelling evidence, we will have no hesitation in seeking a criminal prosecution.

“This is also a further reminder to Bassetlaw residents that your waste is your responsibility. If you pay someone to take your waste away, you must use a reputable and licensed waste carrier and always ask for a receipt.

“There is no excuse or justification for fly-tipping and anyone caught could receive an unlimited fine, have their vehicle confiscated or face imprisonment.”

