Worksop man fined for sexually touching 17-year-old girl at train station

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said Gavin Minshall was recorded on CCTV camera when he touched the girl at Worksop train station on March 5, this year.

Minshall, aged 45, of South Parade, Worksop, admitted sexual assult.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said: "This was not a grope. This is a touch of the most minimal type."

He said that when police officers watched video of the incident afterwards, they told Minshall “it was doubtful he would hear any more about it”.

“This must be an offence at the lowest level,” he said. “I don't think my friend who prosecutes would suggest otherwise.”

He said alcohol was a factor and Minshall, who has no previous convictions, was immediately remorseful when he first contacted solicitors.

Mr Misson said: “He is not a man who generally comes before you causing difficulties.”

A report was ordered from the probation service and magistrates asked them how Minshall would cope with prison, before retiring to consider the sentence.

Sentencing, the magistrates told him: “We have taken time to consider this carefully and we have placed it in the lower categories for harm and culpability.”

He was fined £1,500 and also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £150 surcharge.

