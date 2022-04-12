Worksop man fined following ‘disorder’ between Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City fans

Gavin Minshacl, aged 44, of South Parade, Worksop, was fined £300 after failing to comply with a dispersal order.

He was one of six people arrested for a variety of alleged offences on Saturday, March 5.

Jon Tomlinson, 33, of Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, was fined £200 and banned from football matches for three years after being charged with public order offences and appeared at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on March 23.

Six people were arrested following Sheffield Wednesday's match against Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on March 5.

Tomlinson was charged with using threatening, abusive words or behavior likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress

Scott Mckie, 31, of Walnut Place, Chapeltown, Sheffield, received a fine of £40 and a Lincoln City ban until the end of the season after being charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

A further two men, aged 49 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released under investigation.

The 22-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, as well as for public order offences, was released with no further action taken.

Lincoln Police drafted in officers from other forces and areas of work to help their matchday operation after receiving ‘information and intelligence’ regarding the potential for trouble between some fans.

Specially trained public order officers were on duty .

Several supporters were ejected from the Lincolnshire Co-operative Stand adjacent to the away end during the game.

A fight also appeared to break out in the home stand in the first half before stewards intervened.

More than 2,000 Owls fans made the trip to Lincolnshire after Sheffield Wednesday sold out their ticket allocation.