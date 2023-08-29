Worksop man fined after he was spotted fly-tipping waste in Carlton in Lindrick

Worksop resident Corey-Dean Warren was seen by a member of the public fly-tipping a combination of building and household waste on Red Lane in Carlton-in-Lindrick on July 7.

The witness alerted a nearby police officer to the situation, who located Mr Warren’s Ford Transit Tipper van and interviewed him under caution. Warren admitted to fly-tipping the waste, and was led back to the site to clear it away.

Warren, of Lincoln View, Manton, pleaded guilty to the offence at Nottingham Magistrates Court on August 18. He was ordered to pay a fine of £120, costs of £300, and a £48 victim surcharge – totalling £468.

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.

In a separate case on February 15, Officers from Bassetlaw District Council’s Environment Services Team were called to a fly-tip on Slaynes Lane in Misson where they found a collection of timber, plywood, plastics, children’s toys, metals and general waste.

Among this waste, officers recovered evidence that led to a local resident, who was invited to an interview under caution. The resident explained they had paid Michael Dargue of Cedar Road, Doncaster, to collect and dispose of the waste and believed that the waste would be disposed of responsibly, despite not checking that he had a waste carriers licence.

Dargue was invited to an interview under caution on three occasions, but failed to attend. On August 17, Dargue attended Mansfield Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 related to the fly-tipping incident. He was ordered to pay a £833 fine and £700 in costs – totalling £1,533.

Councillor Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence, and there is simply no excuse of justification for it. People that choose to fly-tip their waste could receive an unlimited fine, up to five years in jail, and could have their vehicles seized – consequences that are just not worth the risk when there are so many ways to dispose of waste legally and in Bassetlaw.”