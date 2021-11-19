Jason Dyer, aged 50, appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in September, and will be back before magistrates in January to be sentenced – following multiple breaches of the notice which had prevented him from committing any acts of anti-social behaviour in an area of Manton, including Cavendish Road, Waverley Place, Edinburgh Road or Martlet Way.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Mr Dyer has terrorised a neighbourhood and clearly has no regard for people living around him or the conditions of the CPN.

“The council has therefore applied to the Courts for a Criminal Behaviour Order in an attempt to further curb Mr Dyer’s behaviour, and also awaits the court’s sentencing for his original breaches.”

Jason Dyer will next appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on January 14.

Between May and June 2021, Dyer was witnessed using foul and abusive language, making threats of violence and playing music at an excessive volume, which caused distress to members of the public in and around 119 Cavendish Road. This breached a CPN that had been enforced on May 7 2021.

Dyer was also evicted from a council-owned property on Cavendish Road, Manton on September 29.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: "Anti-social behaviour has a huge negative impact on the community and affects the quality of life for those who suffer from it.

"We have worked proactively and closely not only with the local community but also with Bassetlaw District Council in order to gather evidence and investigate reports of antisocial behaviour.

“We are committed to taking the necessary action to ensure our residents and visitors feel safe and secure.

“I’d like to reassure residents that we will do everything we can to protect them from this sort of behaviour and we will continue to enforce if community protection notices are breached.”

Dyer is summoned to attend Mansfield Magistrates Court on January 14 where he will be sentenced for the CPN breaches.