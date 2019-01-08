Worksop man due to appear in court in connection with theft of JCB

A 29-year-old man is due in court today in connection with the theft of a JCB.

The vehicle was reported to have been driving in a suspicious manner on the A57 in Worksop just after 6.30pm on Sunday (January 6) .

The vehicle was pursued by Nottinghamshire Police into South Yorkshire where a man was arrested, with the assistance of South Yorkshire Police.

Scott Wright, of Queen Street, Worksop, has now been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of drugs and various traffic offences and will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.