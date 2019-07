A Worksop man is due in court today charged with attempted robbery.

Adrian Fowler, of Trent Street, Worksop, will appear before magistrates in Mansfield today (Tuesday, July 16).

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

He is charged in connection with an incident at B-Mart Xpress in Sandy Lane, Worksop, at 9.45pm on Friday (July 12).

Nothing was taken from the shop, say police.

READ MORE: 45-YEAR-OLD WORKSOP MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING TWO POLICE OFFICERS