Worksop man drunkenly vandalised hostel after comments about his baby’s death

Jason Ramsdale was arguing with his partner and another resident at the Bridge Street hostel where he was living, in the early hours of November 2, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said CCTV showed him damaging a bathroom door, pulling the hood off a cooker, and ‘punching a large hole in the wall’.

A witness described him being ‘heavily in drink’ and ‘unable to stand’.

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard Ramsdale, aged 30, could not remember much about the incident afterwards.

Ramsdale, now of Norfolk Street, Worksop, admitted criminal damage.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: “His partner lived in the next-door room. She still lives there, but he has been asked to leave.

“He had been drinking, but became upset about comments about the recent death of his baby.

“He is regretful of his behaviour. He has since moved to a new address.”

Magistrates heard his last court appearance saw him jailed for 29 months for burglary and theft from a dwelling.

Ms Clarson said: “The majority of his offending is of a similar nature.

“He was a heroin addict for many years, but is now clean.

“He tells me there is not an ongoing issue with alcohol.

“He is doing very well on probation and there was talk of him becoming a mentor to other offenders.”