Worksop man drunkenly threatened brother with carving knife after downing six pints

A Worksop man drunkenly threatened his brother with a carving knife during a family dispute after downing six or seven pints, a court has heard.

Micheal Rowen accused his brother of stealing money from their mother after the argument flared at her home, at 10.20pm on June 11, said Jill McIlroy, prosecuting.

She said Rowen, aged 57, motioned with the knife and caused his brother to fear he would be injured, before a neighbour intervened and disarmed him.

The alcohol he consumed in the pub with his brother earlier in the day preciptated a mental health crisis, Ms McIlroy said.

Describing it as “a very sad situation,” she said the defendant has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and was worried about his mother’s health.

Rowen, who has no previous convictions, had been advised to call an ambulance based on what he had told a 111 operator about his mum, said his solictor.

“He took the knife to protect himself,” she said. “This incident is out of character. He is suffering from a number of health and mobility issues.”

She said he denied consuming that much alcohol and said he had no intention to use the knife.

Rowen, of St John’s Court, Worksop, admitted making threats with a blade in a private place and possessing a blade in public, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

District judge Sunil Khanna ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service, and granted Rowen bail until October 29, on condition he has no contact with his brother.