Worksop man drove into parked vehicle after six pints, panicked and fled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police traced Jordan Walker to his home address where they found his Corsa with front-end damage and him smelling of alcohol, on March 31, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

A breath test revealed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told officers he had six pints of lager in a pub on finishing work.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Walker, who is of previous good character, told magistrates he was sorry and hadn’t been in a very good place.

"I will keep myself on a straight path,” he said. “It is out of character."

Walker, 25, of Clarendon Drive, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.