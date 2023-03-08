Worksop man denies putting foot through ceiling and causing £514 of damage

Richard Chappell, aged 38, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, denied criminal damage when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He also entered not-guilty pleas to breaching a two-year restraining order, imposed on November 10, 2021, and a non-molestation order, made on October 12, 2022, which prohibit him from going to her address.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, alleged he entered his partner's property without permission on September 18 last year, and retrieved an item from the loft before putting his foot through the ceiling.

Nottingham Magistrates Court