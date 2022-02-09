Worksop man complained when police confiscated his cocaine

Officers were called after Darren Parkin was seen acting suspiciously at the side of a house in Worksop, at 10.30pm, on September 16, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard he has 38 previous convictions which showed an "historic relationship with drugs."

Parkin was jailed for supplying drugs in 2008 and was last in court in 2015 for an unrelated matter.

Donna Pusglove, mitigating, said he is no longer using drugs.

"He's clearly no stranger to the criminal justice system but he has been able to keep himself away from the courts for a substantial period of time," she said.

Parkin, who takes medication for schizophrenia, lives with his mother and they act as each other's carer, Ms Pursglove added.

Parkin, aged 47, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted the offence and was fined £120, with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs, on Wednesday.