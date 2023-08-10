News you can trust since 1895
Worksop man committed 108th criminal offence when he was found with drugs

A Worksop man committed his 108th criminal offence when he was arrested with mamba and sedatives, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Police found seven grammes of mamba, eight Bromazolam tablets and two Zopiclone tablets on Gary Perkins when they arrested him on February 8, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

The court heard he has 57 previous convictions for 107 offences, 27 of which are drug-related.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Perkins was on crown court bail at the time of the offences and was later sentenced to 32 months' imprisonment.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
"He is due to be released in October 2024 he won't be able to comply with any court order before then," she said.

The court heard Perkins' probation officer was pleased with how he was fully complying with a community order before he was locked up.

Ms Seeley said Bassetlaw Council put him in supported accommodation and he is struggling with substance addiction issues.

Perkins, aged 38, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted possession of class B and class C drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, via the video-link from HMP Nottingham, on Thursday.

He received two weeks which will be served concurrently on his existing sentence for the mamba and two days, deemed served in detention, for the sedatives.

He was ordered to pay £40 towards costs and a £154 surcharge.