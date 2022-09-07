News you can trust since 1895

Worksop man charged with sexual assault and sent to Nottingham Crown Court

A Worksop man has been charged with sexual assault and sent to the Crown Court.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Connor Campbell, aged 26, of Newcastle Avenue, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said the offence is ‘indictable-only’, which means it must be heard at the Crown Court.

He was given bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on October 5, on condition he does not contact his alleged victim or go to her address.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Bassetlaw mum made off with van in mistaken bid to stop drunk ex from driving it

Donna Pursglove, for Mr Campbell, did not oppose either of the bail conditions.