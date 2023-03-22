Worksop man charged with kidnapping woman and threatening her with flick-knife
A Worksop man has been charged with kidnapping a woman, seriously assaulting her, and threatening her with a flick-knife, a court has heard.
Muhammed Tasci, aged 28, of Anston Avenue, entered no pleas to four charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Because the charges are so serious they have to be dealt with at the crown court.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is alleged he kidnapped a woman, committed an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, made threats with a blade, and stole her mobile phone, bank card and identification, on October 19, last year.
He was granted bail, on condition he doesn't contact the alleged victim or go to a named road in Worksop, for a pre-trial preparation hearing, at Nottingham Crown Court on April 19.