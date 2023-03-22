Worksop man charged with kidnapping woman and threatening her with flick-knife

Muhammed Tasci, aged 28, of Anston Avenue, entered no pleas to four charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Because the charges are so serious they have to be dealt with at the crown court.

It is alleged he kidnapped a woman, committed an assault occasioning actual bodily harm, made threats with a blade, and stole her mobile phone, bank card and identification, on October 19, last year.

Nottingham Crown Court