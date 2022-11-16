Officers pulled over a vehicle after spotting it drive straight through a red light on Victoria Road, Worksop, on November 13, just after 8pm.

After conducting a breath test, a man was arrested at the scene for being over the drink-drive limit.

Rolandas Seibutis, aged 53, of Victoria Road, Worksop, has been charged with drink driving, and driving while disqualified.

Rolandas Seibutis, aged 53, of Victoria Road, Worksop, has been charged with drink driving, and driving while disqualified.

He has been bailed to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

Sergeant Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Driving while under the influence of alcohol is an incredibly dangerous thing to do and should never happen for any reason.

“That split decision to get behind the wheel of your vehicle can ultimately not only cost your own life but an innocent member of the public’s as well and have utterly devastating circumstances for everyone and their families and friends.”

Advertisement