Worksop man charged after woman kidnapped in Notts and taken to Cornwall

Nottinghamshire Police said the woman was taken from Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday, October 9, and driven around various areas of the country, including Derbyshire, London, and Cornwall.

She is also believed to have been assaulted.

Police were called and, after she was located, she finally returned home more than a week later, on Sunday, October 17.

A 25-year-old Worksop man has been charged following reports a woman was taken against her will.

Jonathan Cook, aged 25, of Holbeck Lane, Worksop, has since been charged with kidnap, stalking, rape and assault.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Wightman, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working closely with the woman and her family to provide support and conduct a thorough investigation following this traumatic incident which has been reported to us.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances around this incident.