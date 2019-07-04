Worksop man charged after Whitwell crash leaves driver seriously injured

A driver has been charged after a crash on a main road in Whitwell left another driver seriously injured.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A619 in Whitwell at around 5.05pm last Friday.

This was following a police pursuit of one of the vehicles, a blue Land Rover Discovery.

The driver of another vehicle was seriously injured during the crash and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the Land Rover was arrested shortly afterwards along with the other occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Rotherham.

The driver, 24-year-old Bradley Downs, of Gateford Road, Worksop, has since been charged with multiple offences and appeared before Sheffield magistrates' court on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old was arrested under suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation.