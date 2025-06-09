Worksop man charged after slew of town centre shop thefts
Items including footwear, health and beauty items and coffee were taken from three different businesses in Bridge Street and Bridge Place on Monday, June 2.
James Skellend, of Newgate Street, Worksop, has been charged with four counts of shop theft and one count of attempted shop theft.
The 36-year-old has since been granted conditional bail and is next due in Nottingham Magistrates Court on July 3.
PC James Lovett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting is a blight on the community and can have a significant impact on retailers both financially and emotionally.
“Clamping down on shop theft remains a top priority in Worksop, and officers continue their proactive work of targeting known offenders and performing high-visibility patrols.”