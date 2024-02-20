Worksop man caught with drugs within days of illegal pepper-spray conviction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to reports of an intoxicated male and found Algidas Luckus on the floor and surrounded by lager bottles just after midnight, on February 4.

Prosecutor Ruth Stirland said a woman raised the alarm after he shouted abuse at her and he was found with a small amount of cannabis, but made no comment when he was later interviewed.

The offence put him in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge for possession of pepper spray that was imposed by South Yorkshire magistrates in January.

Luckus, who represented himself, said: "I would like to say sorry. It will not happen again."

He said he carried the pepper spray while working as a security guard on a building site and used drugs and alcohol on his days off but insisted neither was really a problem for him.

Luckus, aged 32 of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted possessing a class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "I'm sure you were told if you committed any other offence you could be punished again. You're lucky today we haven't done that.

"For the next 12 months you must keep yourself out of trouble. You haven't done that."