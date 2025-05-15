Worksop man brandished metal bar while chasing enemy into tanning salon

A Worksop man who brandished a metal bar while chasing his enemy into a tanning salon had also threatened to chop someone's dog into pieces while wielding a similar weapon three months earlier, a court has heard.

Archie Hayes immediately threw a punch at the man as he emerged from Tan-Go on Thievesdale Close, Worksop, on September 2, last year, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

The pair fell to the ground and fought until they separated and Hayes retrieved the metal pole from his car.

He vaulted railings and chased his opponent into the salon, shouting threats and kicking the door.

Hayes later told police the man he punched was armed with a knife and had attacked him previously, adding he only intended to scare him.

The court heard he received a nine week sentence, suspended for 12 months, for brandishing a metal bar in the street and threatening to chop someone's dog into pieces, in July last year.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Hayes' address had previously been targeted and his car had been set on fire.

“He associated with a lot of the wrong people and there were serious concerns about him being criminally exploited,” he said.

“Despite these offences being committed quite close together, I would say he is a bit of a success story.

"He has made significant strides to improve his position. He has distanced himself from those associates.”

Hayes, aged 19, of Kipling Close, Worksop, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 1.

On Thursday, he received a four month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.