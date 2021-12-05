Worksop man beaten in his own home after refusing a stranger a lift

The victim was taken to hospital and left with a bruised and swollen eye and a cut to the top of his forehead

The attack unfolded as the victim parked his car on Godfreys Court and tried to close the door to his home to escape.

At 6.55pm on November 27 the injured man was approached by his attacker as he parked his car.

When he refused to provide the lift and tried to close the door to his home the suspect became violent and followed him inside.

He then smashed the victim on the head with a metal pole – leaving him with a bruised and swollen eye and a cut to the top of his forehead.

The victim’s phone was smashed and his attacker demanded his bank card, pin number and car keys before driving away at speed in the victim’s stolen blue Vauxhall Mokka.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help them piece together what happened and trace the suspect and stolen vehicle.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty and scary incident for the victim and resulted in him having to seek hospital attention.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have any information or CCTV footage to get in touch with the police to help us with our investigation.

“If anyone has any information on what happened and has not already spoken to officers, we would like to hear from them as soon as possible to help trace the suspect and the stolen car.”