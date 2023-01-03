Worksop man barged into stranger’s house before leaping from first-floor window

Carl Hall had already leapt from an upstairs window at his friend’s address when he knocked on the door of a house on Mellish Road, Langold, on October 24, at about 1.20am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting, said that when the door was opened by the occupant, Hall knocked him out of the way, shouting, “the police are after me”.

He ran upstairs and shoved the occupant's wife aside before running into their bedroom and jumping out of the window.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

“He was seen running up the street shouting something,” said Ms McDaid, adding that the incident left the woman “on edge”, but uninjured.

The court heard Hall was last in trouble in May 2019 for careless driving and driving without a licence and was also convicted of battery in 2013.

Hall, aged 31, of Sitwell Close, Worksop, admitted common assault.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: “He accepts what happened. He was genuinely of the belief he was being chased.

“He climbed out of the top window of his friend's house and he ran to any house. He knocked on the door in the hope of refuge.”

She said Hall accepted running inside the house, but did not even remember seeing the woman.

Ms Seeley said Hall has ‘”ignificant mental health issues” and has been diagnosed with anti-social, and emotionally-unstable, personality traits.

She said he tested negative for drugs, is no longer drinking alcohol and is very remorseful for the distress he has caused.

The court heard he was sectioned after the incident.

"Despite his difficulties he is trying to contribute to society and look after his children,” Ms Seeley added.