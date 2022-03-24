John Williams accused his partner of lying after the food was delivered to their home at 8.20pm, on February 19, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

When he grabbed hold of her top with both hands and shook her, she was "petrified," he said, and she tried to push him away.

Williams was shouting and swearing as he grabbed the family dog by the scruff of its neck and threw it across the room, where it landed on its back, yelping.

He slammed the door and went to bed, leaving his partner of nine years “scared.”

Earlier that day Williams bought "round after round of top-shelf drinks and pints of fruit cider" in a pub, before returning home and passing out on the bathroom floor.

The court heard he has six previous convictions for 14 offences, and this was the second assault on the same victim, following a conviction in 2016, and his third for assault. The court heard he received a "significant sentence" for manslaughter in 1997.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Williams, a Tesco delivery driver, deserved credit for his early guilty plea, but conceded his probation report is not a "glowing" one.

"He says, if he had been asked if he was remorseful, he would say he is sorry and it won't happen again," she said.

"He disputes the author of the report's assertion that he is the perpetrator of domestic violence on a regular basis," said Ms Seeley.

She said a very close relative of Williams' had recently passed away and they were "celebrating-slash-commiserating his birthday and Mr Willliams' birthday".

"He was dependent on alcohol 20 years ago but he now drinks socially," Ms Seeley said. "He was obviously grieving and emotional. Alcohol doesn't help in that situation.

"His partner is here today and wants him to move back in. He is currently bailed to her daughter's address."

Williams, of Manvers Street, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.