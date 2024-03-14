Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff on a rail replacement coach refused to take Carl Davison because he was so drunk and he started making derogatory comments and became aggressive when officers arrived at 6.30pm, on January 3.

When one officer placed his hand on his chest to push him away Davison threatened to "take him down in one second and smack him in the face," said Andrew Conboy, prosecuting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Don't touch me or I will snap your fingers clean off," threatened Davison before grabbing the officer's hand and bending his fingers back, causing pain and discomfort.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He was returning home after getting a 12-month conditional discharge for criminal damage at Mansfield Magistrates Court and "clearly decided to lubricate his throat," added Mr Conboy.

The court heard he has relevant previous convictions for assaulting two emergency workers in December 2021 when he received an alcohol abstinence requirement and was ordered to pay compensation.

His defence solicitor said: "This gentleman has quite clearly got difficulties with alcohol."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Davison has previous convictions for drunk and disorderly behaviour but is now talking about his alcohol use with Change Grow Live, in Worksop.

Davison, aged 40, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted common assault of an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 23.

The case was adjourned for probation reports and Davison received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, with an alcohol treatment programme.