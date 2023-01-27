It was reported that a fight had broken out between three men at the doctor’s surgery at 1.08pm on January 5 at the Sleaford Medical Group, in Boston Road, Sleaford.

Paul White, 34, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, January 26, at an address in Worksop by Nottinghamshire Police officers thanks to proactive searches and community intelligence.

He was then interviewed by Lincolnshire officers in connection with the Sleaford incident, and has been charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire unless for court or solicitor appointments, and not to contact certain individuals.