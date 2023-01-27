News you can trust since 1895
Worksop man arrested following three-way brawl in doctor's surgery

Police have charged a Worksop man following a brawl in a doctor’s surgery.

By Andy Done-Johnson
It was reported that a fight had broken out between three men at the doctor’s surgery at 1.08pm on January 5 at the Sleaford Medical Group, in Boston Road, Sleaford.

Paul White, 34, of Plantation Hill, Worksop, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, January 26, at an address in Worksop by Nottinghamshire Police officers thanks to proactive searches and community intelligence.

He was arrested by police in Worksop
He was then interviewed by Lincolnshire officers in connection with the Sleaford incident, and has been charged with a public order offence.

He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Lincolnshire unless for court or solicitor appointments, and not to contact certain individuals.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on February 22.