Worksop man air-lifted to hospital after being attacked in his home with a chisel

A Worksop man was reportedly flown to hospital by air ambulance after being attacked in his home by an offender with a chisel.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read

Residents in Manton reported the air ambulance landing in the area and paramedics working on the victim.

Another resident also described a police officer retrieving a blood-soaked white T-shirt.

A suspect was later detained some way from the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and a number of other offences.

The attack happened last nightThe attack happened last night
A woman also received minor injuries in the incident and said they believe the victim was known to his attacker.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services attended a house in College Lane, Worksop, after receiving reports a man had sustained stab wounds.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-altering after he was reportedly attacked with a chisel by someone known to him inside the house.

“A woman also sustained minor injuries during the incident, which happened at around 10.10pm on Thursday, July 6.

“Police stopped a car being driven by a man suspected of carrying out the assault shortly afterwards in Sutton Road, Babworth.

“The suspect, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“He was also subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and possession of cannabis.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask anyone with information to call the police on 101, quoting incident 893 of July 6 2023.”