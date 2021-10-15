Matthew Dungworth admitted downloading 75 Category A images, 25 Category B images and 104 Category C images, between January 1, 2020, and June 24, 2021 at an address on Burns Road, Worksop.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said an investigation was triggered after the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command discovered that Dungworth's email address had been used to upload ten images to a drop box.

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Category A is the most serious, he added.

Dungworth, aged 31, now of Broad Bridge Close, Rotherham, spoke only to confirm his name, admit the charges and correct the number of Category B images.