Worksop man admits possession of child porn
A former Worksop man will be sentenced at the crown court for possessing indecent images of children.
Matthew Dungworth admitted downloading 75 Category A images, 25 Category B images and 104 Category C images, between January 1, 2020, and June 24, 2021 at an address on Burns Road, Worksop.
Prosecutor Lee Shepherd said an investigation was triggered after the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command discovered that Dungworth's email address had been used to upload ten images to a drop box.
Category A is the most serious, he added.
Dungworth, aged 31, now of Broad Bridge Close, Rotherham, spoke only to confirm his name, admit the charges and correct the number of Category B images.
Magistrates in Mansfield ordered a pre-sentence report and bailed the defendant to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 4, on condition he lives and sleeps at the given address and has no unsupervised contact with children.