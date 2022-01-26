Trevor Lamb was arrested at the address on Yeoman Close, in the early hours of January 5, after he called an ambulance, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

At the police station Lamb admitted breaching the restraining order and accepted he had been violent towards the woman in the past.

Nottingham magistrates heard that he was banned from going to her house as part of a community order, imposed in October 2021, when he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The original offence happened on July 25, last year, and left the woman with bruising and cuts to her feet.

Lamb, aged 50, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted breaching the order between December 24, 2021, and January 5, 2022, when he appeared in court, on January 6.

A probation officer said he was assessed as posing a “medium risk” of serious harm, but had since been re-classified as “high risk.”

District Judge Grace Leong told Lamb the breaches crossed the custodial threshold and said he “got away very leniently” with the assault charge.

Appearing via the video-link from HMP Nottingham on Wednesday, she imposed a suspended prison sentence.

Lamb must also attend five rehabilitation sessions, 30 sessions of the building better relationships course, and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The district judge said he deserved credit for his guilty plea, but warned him: “If you breach this again you will be sent to custody.”