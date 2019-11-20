Worksop man, 50, jailed for ten years for child rape

A man has been jailed for more than 10 years after admitting three separate incidents of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against three girls under the age of 13.

Ian Hudson, 50, formerly of Sheaf Place, Worksop, carried out the attacks in Nottinghamshire between 2004 and 2018.

Ian Hudson was jailed for ten years. Pic: Nottinghamshire Police.

Following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police, he was sentenced to a total of ten years and one month in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (November 18).

Hudson was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

Detective Constable Kerry Peace, who led the investigation, said: "Hudson preyed on vulnerable young girls and the impact of offences like these are devastating for the victims.

"I hope it gives them some comfort that he has now been locked up for a significant time."

